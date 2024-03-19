Ghanaian lady embarking on a Guinness World Record paint-a-thon attempt Sharon Dede Padi has caught the attention of many with her beautiful paintings

Her attempt is taking place at the Accra Tourist Information Center and is set to paint for 168 hours from March 15 to 21, 2024

Many people have applauded her and wished her well

Ghanaian artist Sharon Dede Padi is embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt, and she plans to break the record for the longest marathon painting by an individual, dubbed paint-a-thon.

Ghanaian lady embarks on a paint-a-thon

Sharon Dede Padi's paint-a-thon is taking place at the Accra Tourist Information Center and is set to paint for 168 hours from March 15 to 21, 2024.

Videos from the venue show the several beautiful paintings she did that have been put on display.

Meanwhile, the longest painting marathon is 100 hours and was achieved by a Nigerian known as Chancellor Ahaghotu, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from 26 to 30 October 2023.

Below are videos showing the beautiful paintings of Sharon Dede Padi.

Reactions as Sharon Dede Padi embarks on a record-breaking paint-a-thon

Many people talked about loving this particular Guinness World Record attempt since there has been a recent influx of Ghanaians attempting to break a record.

People talked about her beautiful paintings, wished her well, and prayed for her to obtain the record-holder title.

Below are some of the opinions from people:

mr_8adu said:

Make she no go do anything meaningful oo, these people like meaningless arts

cylotevents_gh said:

Ah I love this particular Attempt ❤❤❤❤❤❤

chef_pka_donovan said:

If you wanna win, don't paint Nana Addo and non of his organizations ooh yoo

heelstopchic__ said:

Those are beautiful paintings

efo_honey said:

This is good! She can sell all after to make some good money!

wiz_surviva said:

This is our win

poshnluxurryy said:

The paintings are dope love ‘em!!!

mharmyabynahboateng said:

So must it always be a longest challenge? Ghanafo) p3 stress oo

qlyrikal said:

So far, if I’m right, no Ghanaian has been officially successful with these attempts…May God make this one count! Else Ei 3ka paa

dominickie20 said:

I pray she wins ❤

ohemaa_gogetter said:

Well done

mavisappiah99 said:

Wow go dear.

Below are details of Sharon Dede Padi's GWR paint-a-thon.

