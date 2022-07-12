Painters in Ghana: 10 of the best visual artists in Ghana you should know

What is art? It is the result of imagination and creativity, particularly in physical form. Art can be defined as a painting, a theatrical performance, or a sculpture. In Africa, for example, art is practised in many forms and manners. Discover the ten best painters in Ghana that are the best in the field.

Visual artists Serge Attukwei Clottey and Bernard Akoi-Jackson. Photo: @sergeclottey, @bernard.akoijackson on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the importance of art in Africa? Traditional art in Africa serves various purposes. For example, it served as an agent of social stability, religion and politics. In Ghana, art is visible in dance, music, pottery and wood/stone carvings. If you are looking for beautiful artworks in Ghana, these visual artists' works are worth a look.

Top 10 painters in Ghana

In recent years, Ghana has placed itself on the global map regarding artistry and creativity. These artists have become renowned for their talent and creativity and command a huge following online. So, who are they? Discover the top Ghanaian artists and their artworks.

1. Adjo Kisser

Adjo Kisser. Photo: @InfoNubuke on Twitter

Source: UGC

When you are looking for visual artists who are painters in Ghana, then Adjo Kisser's name is bound to come up. She is a renowned artist from West Africa whose work revolves around gender roles and the environment.

According to Nubuke Foundation, the star has received various accolades, including the Overall Best Student award in the Faculty of Art in the 2011/2012 academic year and 2012/2013 Association of Painting Students' Overall Best Student award.

2. Amarkine Amartefio

Amarkine Amarteifio. Photo: @Paintings-of-Amarkine-Amarteifio on Facebook

Source: UGC

Amarkine Amartefio is a 59-year-old contemporary artist from Ghana. According to Artland, Amarkine's artwork is inspired by the 1980s, when there was rapid global capitalism, new fashion and music, political upheaval and political changes.

3. Bernard Akoi-Jackson

Bernard Akoi-Jackson. Photo: @bernard.akoijackson on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bernard is a visual artist, academic and author from Ghana, born in 1979. He is renowned for his continual metaphorical artwork, including the dance, photography and poetry genres. Through exploring personal and social history, he has created various art installations and developed his methodology toward criticality.

4. Bright Tetteh Ackwerh

Bright Tetteh Ackwerh. Photo: @bright.ackwerh on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bright is a 33-year-old satirical artist who uses popular trends, street art and illustrations to deliver his message. He has held numerous exhibitions in Ghana and West Africa, establishing himself as a rising modern Ghanaian artist.

According to UNESCO, Bright won the Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary Ghanaian Art in 2016 and was also ranked among the top 10 artists in the 2017 Barclays L'atelier. Bright Tetteh's work is worth examining if you are looking for top painting designs in Ghana.

5. Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama. Photo: @ibrahimmahama3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian contemporary and postwar painter born in 1987. He tackles subjects like migration, globalisation, and economic exchange by altering materials. Ibrahim's work is among the top Ghanaian art paintings available in the world currently.

According to Whitecube, Mahama opened the artist-run project space Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) in Tamale, Ghana, in 2019.

6. Kwame Akoto-Bamfo

Kwame Akoto-Bamfo. Photo: @chocolate.angola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is a 39-year-old Ghanaian multidisciplinary artist and cultural activist renowned for promoting and conserving African history through art. The artist is particularly recognised for his piece, Nkyinkyim installation, which tackles the Transatlantic slave trade.

What is Nkyinkyim installation? It is an artistic concept by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo that depicts the trauma of enslavement (via the Transatlantic slave trade) and racial violence.

According to Cultured, Kwame's outdoor sculpture honouring the victims of the Transatlantic slave trade is on exhibit at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama.

7. Latifah Idriss

Latifah Idriss. Photo: @ANOghana on Facebook

Source: UGC

Latifah Idriss is a female contemporary visual artist from Ghana. She mixes architecture and art into her technique and feels that architecture and sculpture are interchangeable. For example, the artist has recorded various commercial, residential, and hybrid kiosks in Ghana throughout her travel.

8. Paa Joe

Paa Joe. Photo: @apartamentomagazine on Instagram

Source: UGC

Who is Paa Joe? He is a 75-year-old Ghanaian artist who creates figurative palanquins and fantasy coffins. He was born in Akwapim, Ghana's Eastern Region, in 1947. Paa Joe is regarded among the top international visual artist in Ghana.

According to African Contemporary, many art museums worldwide have their dream coffins in their collections and on permanent display. The British Museum in London and the Brooklyn Museum in New York are among these museums. In addition, some foreign dignitaries also have Paas' work in their private collections.

9. Serge Attukwei Clottey

Serge Attukwei Clottey. Photo: @sergeclottey on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Serge Attukwei Clottey is a 37-year-old Ghanaian artist specialising in installation, performance, photography, and sculpture and is the creator of Afrogallonism. What is Afrogallonism? It is an artistic concept that examines the relationship between waste and art, conceptualised by Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey.

10. Zohra Opoku

Zohra Opoku. Photo: @zohraopoku on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zohra Opoku is a 46-year-old Accra-based artist of German and Ghanaian origin. According to South Bank Center, her photography investigates the cultural and social implications of human identity creation in contemporary Ghana.

Her photographs tell a story that helps civilians better grasp Ghana's traditional values. In addition, Opoku's photographic attention to textiles demonstrates her pride in her culture.

Who are the top five visual artists in Ghana?

According to Folklore, Ghana's top five visual artists have proven their skills through creativity and educating the masses on Ghana's history. Here they are:

Adjo Kisser Ama' Poetra' Diaka Bright Ackwerh Serge Attukwei Clottey Zohra Opoku

Frequently asked questions

What are the five visual arts? They include drawing, photography, painting, sculpture and printmaking. Who is the most popular visual artist? Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519) is regarded as one of the most significant visual painters of all time. He is best known for creating the world's iconic painting, The "Mona Lisa." Who is the most famous African visual artist? According to Contemporary Art Issue, South African William Kentridge is one of the most important contemporary painters on the continent. How do I start a painting business in Ghana? With a solid business plan in place, you'll be able to build a profitable painting company from the ground up while learning the ropes. How do I find local painters? You can search online for local painters near your location. Also, social media sites might be handy when searching for such services. Who is the father of visual arts? According to Art Price, Frenchman Paul Cézanne is the father of modern arts.

Painters in Ghana are among the top creative minds in the world. Their work is evidence of the great strides achieved in the West African art industry. These visual artists have displayed their works in various exhibitions worldwide, and their names are mentioned alongside the greats.

Yen.com.gh recently covered an interesting article about the arts courses offered in KNUST in 2022. KNUST is a renowned University in Ghana that offers various courses and programs. Among the courses offered are general arts, which have become sought after by many scholars.

If you are interested in enrolling at the university, discover the various art courses available, including literature, history, and social studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh