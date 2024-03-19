Determined Ghanaian lady Sophia Boadi has started her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon reading aloud

She is set to read for six days, and she started her attempt at the SG Mall on March 15, 2024

Many people wished her well and encouraged her to win recognition for Ghana, while others were frustrated about the increasing trend of Ghanaians attempting to break records

Ghanaian lady Sophia Boadi has astarted her Guinness World Record attempt, and she plans on breaking the record for the longest marathon reading aloud.

Sophia Boadi attempts to break a GWR. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian lady starts new GWR attempt

Sophia Boadi started her GWR attempt on March 15, 2024, and she reported to do the challenge for six days.

Her record-breaking attempt is taking place at the SG Mall in Kumasi, and she has received a good number of Ghanaians support her at the venue.

Videos from day two of her attempt show her in high spirits as she continues to read aloud to a small audience in a hall.

Meanwhile, Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan) in Bursa, Turkey, holds the record. The attempt started on September 22, 2022, at 19:00 pm and ended on September 27, 2022, at 23:00 pm, and he set a new record of 124 hours.

Below is a video of Sophia Boadi at her GWR attempt.

Reactions as Sophia Boadi embarked on a Guinness World Record read-a-thon attempt

Many people in the comment section wished Sophia Boadi well as she attempted to break the GWR for the longest marathon reading aloud.

Below are people's thoughts on her challenge:

manishikashy said:

We Taya u people la

mharmyabynahboateng said:

The lady cooking in Kumasi is she still cooking?

mcmakeover_ said:

This whole thing I don’t understand err

n__diamond said:

Someone is sleeping

nanaboateng579 said:

She will make it ❤️❤️❤️

Over 350 Ghanaians apply to break Guinness World Records, full details drop

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have inundated the Guinness World Records with applications to set/break different world records.

Data released online suggest that there were 355 applications from Ghana in the past six months, with over 330 coming in the last month.

The surge in interest in the GWR from Ghanaians comes amid recent attempts by Afua Asantewaa and Failatu Abdul Razak to break different records.

Source: YEN.com.gh