Ghanaian Lady Sophia Boadi Attempts Guinness World Record Longest Marathon Reading Aloud
Ghanaian lady Sophia Boadi has astarted her Guinness World Record attempt, and she plans on breaking the record for the longest marathon reading aloud.
Ghanaian lady starts new GWR attempt
Sophia Boadi started her GWR attempt on March 15, 2024, and she reported to do the challenge for six days.
Her record-breaking attempt is taking place at the SG Mall in Kumasi, and she has received a good number of Ghanaians support her at the venue.
Videos from day two of her attempt show her in high spirits as she continues to read aloud to a small audience in a hall.
Meanwhile, Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan) in Bursa, Turkey, holds the record. The attempt started on September 22, 2022, at 19:00 pm and ended on September 27, 2022, at 23:00 pm, and he set a new record of 124 hours.
Below is a video of Sophia Boadi at her GWR attempt.
Reactions as Sophia Boadi embarked on a Guinness World Record read-a-thon attempt
Many people in the comment section wished Sophia Boadi well as she attempted to break the GWR for the longest marathon reading aloud.
Below are people's thoughts on her challenge:
manishikashy said:
We Taya u people la
mharmyabynahboateng said:
The lady cooking in Kumasi is she still cooking?
mcmakeover_ said:
This whole thing I don’t understand err
n__diamond said:
Someone is sleeping
nanaboateng579 said:
She will make it ❤️❤️❤️
Over 350 Ghanaians apply to break Guinness World Records, full details drop
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have inundated the Guinness World Records with applications to set/break different world records.
Data released online suggest that there were 355 applications from Ghana in the past six months, with over 330 coming in the last month.
The surge in interest in the GWR from Ghanaians comes amid recent attempts by Afua Asantewaa and Failatu Abdul Razak to break different records.
