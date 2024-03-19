Ghanaian bride Afua has proven that it's not compulsory to wear an expensive frontal hairstyle on your wedding day

The gorgeous bride looked flamboyant in a signature dress by male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh for her reception

Some social media users have commended the bride for her simplicity and impeccable dance moves

Ghanaian bride Afua has won the admiration of many as she rocked her short natural hairstyle for her plush wedding over the weekend.

With an infectious energy, the melanin bride couldn't stop dancing impeccably at the traditional wedding and reception while slaying in stunning dresses.

Ghanaian bride Afua slays in beautiful outfits for her wedding. Photo credit: @dave_lamptey.

Ghanaian bride Afua looked fabulous in a yellow one-hand kente gown designed with yellow and green lace as a sleeve.

For her bridal glam, she rocked her short blond hair and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone and long eyelashes.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a beautiful kente wrap and brown locally-made sandals for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Afua looks charming in a short beaded dress

Ghanaian bride Afua showed impressive dance moves at her wedding reception while slaying in a red tassel dress.

She wore glittering silver shoes while her husband donned a two-piece kaftan designed with embroidery.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Afua's outfit and hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kukuaapprey stated:

This was beautiful. However please note that 'among' is used for more than three(3) people. When it is two(2 ) people, the appropriate word to use is 'Between'.

kinesh_creationz stated:

Hmmmm Let me go and shoot my shot erh ….. thumbs up Afua

savour_paradise stated:

This was so real and beautiful

oye_chicharito stated:

I love me some Afua

Seydeeeventsmore stated:

Win it all Girrlll❤️‍❤️‍

eddy_acquah stated:

Afua do all

aamantebea88 stated:

Go girl ❤️

e_doss8 stated:

Nice❤️

Nhyiraexperience stated:

Aaaawww

augusta_buxton stated:

What are they gisting about? Too beautiful

farcry99 stated:

She’s definitely a go-getter….the energy in her is fire

