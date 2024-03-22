King Promise and Efia Odo in a video hanged out together, jamming to the musician‘s Paris song in his vehicle

In the video, King Promise drove the vehicle while Efia Odo busily jammed to the song and took videos with her phone

A video of the cute moment was shared by blogger GH Kwaku and in the comments section Ghanaians found it cute

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise and popular actress Efia Odo were spotted hanging out together. The duo were captured on video, happily enjoying the musician’s hit song Paris while cruising in King Promise’s vehicle.

King Promise and Efia Odo Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The video, which has since gone viral, shows King Promise driving the vehicle with a broad smile on his face as Paris played in the background. Efia Odo, on the other hand, could be seen completely engrossed in the music, jamming to the song with energy and hapiness. She took the opportunity to capture the beautiful moments on her phone.

This heartwarming video was shared by renowned blogger GH Kwaku, on his Instagram page. The video quickly attracted attention, with fans and followers flooding the comments section with interesting reactions.

Efia Odo and King Promise spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

depsypixels commented:

She has started with King promise too awwwww

sanowusu reacted:

What u need in this life as a man is to make money oooo

3dwoadaba_kojo said:

Someone should check on kwesi Arthur

emmanuel481 reacted:

People go start thinking bad kwa

samuelwhyte_ said:

This is what I have been talking about. They shouldn’t drive distracted…

lilianamakye wrote:

We dnt want to hear any stories oo

eyetrackgps_ghana said:

She go end en Career Ooo, checki hw3. K Arthur, S Wale dem Careers in the mud

King Promise chills with Chelsea player

In another story, King Promise and Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson Odoi linked up in a lovely video and did King Promise's viral Paris dance challenge together.

The pair, who are very good friends, danced to the musician's Paris tune, to the excitement of fans who follow.

King Promise on Instagram In the comments section of the post, fans expressed their love for King Promise's music and the dance moves on display.

Source: YEN.com.gh