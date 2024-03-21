Asantewaa's brother Kayverli has taken to TikTok to celebrate the pregnancy of his sister with a joyous video

In the hilarious video, the excited young man smeared himself with powder and rolled on the bare ground, expressing his happiness

Asantewaa recently announced her pregnancy by sharing baby bump photos on her Instagram page and sharing her journey on YouTube

Kayverli, brother of popular content creator Asantewaa, has taken to social media, specifically TikTok, to celebrate his sister’s pregnancy announcement. The video has since gone viral, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Asantewaa.

In the video, an ecstatic Kayverli could be seen covered in powder, a traditional symbol of celebration in many cultures. He rolled on the bare ground, showing his happiness for his sister’s impending motherhood.

Asantewaa recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared beautiful photos of her baby bump, expressing joy as she prepared to enter motherhood. The announcement was met with a lot of love and well wishes from her followers and other celebrities, such as Tracey Boakye.

Not stopping at Instagram, Asantewaa also took to YouTube to share her pregnancy journey with her fans. She has documented her experiences, sharing the highs and lows of pregnancy.

Kayverli excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ms.Ann said:

Awww We Thank GOD for everything

LinkyInWonderland reacted:

infant, I couldn't control my self I'm on the floor Congratulations @Asantewaaaaa ♥️♥️♥️♥️

Akua Bhella commented:

Please it seems you are also pregnant

lily said:

hope is not the baby's powder you have started using '

John merry wrote:

UNCLE KAYYYYYI for Dey this video cus joy wan wound me

javebarozen commented:

don't forget your nephew or niece will come and see this one day and will be like is this really my uncle

Jackline Mensah sparks pregnancy rumours

In another story, a new video of Jackeline Mensah on TikTok has sparked reactions online.

This comes after fans noticed some physical changes and quickly concluded that she was pregnant.

Many people who reacted to the video tried to get her comments on rumours that she was expecting her second baby.

