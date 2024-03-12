Who is Efia Odo? All we know about the Ghanaian-American actress

Ghana's film industry generates thousands of films and television series annually, creating more acting opportunities for its actors. These roles have elevated young male and female performers like Efia Odo to prominence. Efia is known for her roles in movies such as She Prayed (2015), Apples & Bananas (2018), and Fix Us (2019). But what is her story?

Efia Odo sitting on a couch next to a tree plant (L). The actress standing on a dark background. (R). Photo: @efia_odo on Instagram (modified by author)

Efia Odo is a renowned Ghanaian-American actress, nurse, television personality, music artist, and socialite. The actress became widely recognised for her work on the morning show on the Kwese TV network.

Full name Andrea Owusu Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1993 Age 30 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Juabeng, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Siblings Princess AP Education Nyack College Profession Actress, television personality, nurse, socialite, music artist Net worth $80,000–$100,000 Instagram @efia_odo X(Twitter) @Efiaodo1

Efia Odo's biography

What is Efia Odo's real name? Her birth name is Andrea Owusu. The Ghanaian TV host was born in Juaben in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Her mom relocated to the USA when she was one year old. Efia moved from Ghana to the United States to live with her mum when she was five.

She holds Ghanaian and American nationality and is of black ethnicity. Andrea grew up alongside her sister, Princess AP. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Nyack College in the United States.

Top-5 facts about actress Efia Odo. Photo: @efia_odo on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Efia Odo?

Efia Odo's age is 30 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 18 July 1993. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Efia Odo's career

Efia is a Ghanaian-American actress, nurse, television personality, music artist, and socialite. She was employed as an assistant nurse in the United States before embarking on a career in showbiz.

She returned to Ghana to follow her dreams of becoming a TV presenter, radio host, and actress. The Ghanaian celebrity began her acting career in 2015 in the film She Prayed. She has been featured in several others, such as Apples $ Banana (2018) and Akwaaba (2019).

Efia is a television host and radio presenter. She has worked for networks like Kwese TV and Okay FM. She is also a musician. Some of her songs include;

Wo Be Di

Getting To The Bag

Freak

Roll Over (Freestyle)

Raw Freestyle

Efia Odo's net worth

According to GhPage, CreebHills and TheCityCeleb, the Ghanaian musician has an alleged net worth of between $80,000 and $100,000. She has earned her income through her acting, nursing, television, music, and socialite career.

Who is Efia Odo's husband?

She is not married and is currently single. Andrea disclosed her relationship status in a recent interview with Berla Mundi on The DayShow. She said the following when asked about her relationship status by Mundi;

I'm single aint no ring on my finger.

The actress, however, revealed that she was previously in a failed relationship. She also said will keep her next relationship low-key until it culminates in marriage. She said;

It wasn't really a mistake I don't really no I don't believe in making mistakes honestly. I feel like everything is a learning, it was a learning curve for me okay, um not everybody wants good for you especially when you're in the limelight... I did learn from that, and as I'm growing up, honestly I love my privacy. I love keeping people into knowing and trying to figure out what's going on with me...but if the the next partner that I do find myself to be with wants to go public, honestly I would just tell them that unless we get married, you're not going, we're not being, I'm not posting, I'm not claiming anybody that's not claiming me.

Fashion sense

As a socialite, Efia has distinguished herself as a style icon by consistently creating waves with her audacious and thought-provoking ensembles. She has a devoted following on social media, where she often posts updates on her most recent endeavours, thanks to her bold style choices and daring attitude. Fans can find Efia Odo's pictures on her Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Efia Odo? She is a Ghanaian-American actress, nurse, television personality, music artist, and socialite. She also had a short stint at Okay FM and Kwese TV network. How is Efia Odo? She is 30 years old as of March 2024, having been born on 18 July 1993. Where was Efia Odo born? She was born in Juaben in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. What is Efia Odo's ethnicity? She holds a Ghanaian-American nationality and is of black ethnicity. When did Efia Odo move to the United States? She relocated to America when she was five years old. Who is Efia Odo's sister? Her sister is known as Princess AP. Who is Efia Odo's boyfriend? She is currently single.

Efia Odo is a well-known Ghanaian-American actress, nurse, television personality, music artist, and socialite. She was born and partially raised in Ghana but later moved to the United States at the age of five. Odo is widely recognised in Ghana for her bold personality and unique sense of fashion.

