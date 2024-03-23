Yaw Dabo, in a video, travelled in style as he happily ate some delicious-looking meal served to him on his flight

In the video, the actor could be seen busily getting a taste of each of the assortment of dishes that was placed before him

He shared the video of himself eating on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, fans of the actor were happy to see him living well

Popular Kumawood star Yaw Dabo gave his fans a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle. In a video shared on his TikTok page, Dabo could be seen eating a tasty-looking meal aboard a flight, much to the delight of his followers.

The video showed Dabo comfortably seated in his plush aeroplane seat. A tray filled with an assortment of dishes could be seen before him.

The actor seemed very happy as he tasted the various dishes. However, one of the dishes did not seem to taste pleasing to Dabo, as he hilariously folded his face with slight disgust.

Fans of the actor were quick to express their happiness in the comments section. Many Ghanaians were thrilled to see their favourite star living well and enjoying his journey.

Yaw Dabo's lifestyle impresses fans

Yaw Dabo has been travelling a lot recently. His lifestyle has impressed his fans. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yawbroni__ said:

Akwantuo baako videos b3y3 2million,woy3 woho bio Koo Minka

AGGIESTIN commented:

Please send me some through the phone err

StreetCEOreacted:

If your eye open wey you come get money, life dey be oooo

user524273255020 said:

Nice one. My boss is really enjoying life, flying across the globe.

Yaw Dabo and flight attendant

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, had a nice interaction with a flight attendant who was surprised when she heard the actor was 26.

The lady who thought Dabo was a boy was impressed when he told her that he was an actor, making her curious to get to know him better.

Dabo encouraged the lady to visit his YouTube and social media pages to see his movies and content.

