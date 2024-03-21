Yaw Dabo, in a video, had a nice interaction with a flight attendant who was surprised when she heard the actor was 26

The lady who thought Dabo was a boy was impressed when he told her that he was an actor, making her curious to get to know him more

Dabo encouraged the lady to visit his YouTube and social media pages to see his movies and content

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo had a hilarious encounter with a flight attendant who was taken aback upon discovering the actor's age while he was travelling.

The flight attendant, who was engaging in a random conversation with the actor, had initially mistaken the actor for a young boy due to his small stature. However, she was surprised when Yaw Dabo revealed that he was 26 years old.

He introduced himself as an actor, much to the astonishment of the flight attendant. The revelation made her even more curious, and she expressed a keen interest in getting to know more about him and his work.

The actor used the moment to promote himself and encouraged the flight attendant to visit his YouTube and social media pages. He told her that she would find a lot of his movies and other content that would give her a better understanding of his craft. This is not the first time Dabo's age has caused confusion.

Yaw Dabo's interaction gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lucky Tymer commented:

Lady he’s actually 26+18

Kritikal Callisto Jr reacted:

Eiii boss …26 sɛn

Braa Quantum wrote:

Dabo woboa…wo ny3 26 biaaa 46 years

Oficial DAN KAY reacted:

Ei Dabo will kill person oo. So he is really 28?

