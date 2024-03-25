Shatta Wale has reacted to the news of Funny Face's recent accident at Kasoa, involving five victims

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale empathised with the comic actor while pointing out what he thought could be worrying Funny Face

According to him, the actor's problem is not just about his relationship issues but also has to do with the failure of the entertainment industry

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has weighed in on the ongoing challenges facing comedian Funny Face.

According to Shatta Wale, the comic actor's turmoil is not only about his emotional and relationship issues but lays bare the systemic flaws within the country's creative arts sector.

Funny Face was involved in a car accident at Kasoa on March 24. He is reported to have knocked down five people.

While it had been initially reported that some of the accident victims had lost their lives, it later emerged that the victims were responding to treatment in the hospital.

Coming on the back of his recent rants against his baby mama, Vanessa, in a video in which he accused her of denying him access to their children, the incident got mixed reactions. Some people empathised with Funny Face, while many others blasted him.

Shatta Wale thinks Funny Face's problem is systemic

Reacting to Funny Face's situation in a Facebook post, Shatta Wale stated that the comedian's highly publicised issues extend beyond relationship difficulties into a more profound indictment of the music and entertainment industry.

"The creative arts industry must break the cycle of self-punishment through depression and frustration. It's time to speak up and seek help. What's happening to Funny Face isn't solely a marital issue; it's indicative of deeper systemic challenges within our creative industries. Let's acknowledge the dysfunction in our structures and stop pretending everything is fine. Speak up, it's time for change!! Sorry my brother funny face ,May God see you thru," he wrote.

Shatta Wale offers continued support to Moesha and Funny and Face

In a recent live interaction with his fans, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale empathised with the bedridden Moesha Boduong and the broke Funny Face, whose issues have reached many fans' hearts.

The musician disclosed his plans to support the embattled celebrities through his Shaxi business.

