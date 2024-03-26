Yul Edochie, in a video, listened to Amerado and Lasmid's song Grace and subtly sang the song, which was predominantly Twi

The Nigerian actor tried his best and mumbled a few of the Twi lyrics, winning the admiration of many Ghanaians with his effort

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were quick to praise him in the comments section of the video

Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his recent TikTok video. The actor was seen listening to Amerado and Lasmid's song, Grace, and subtly singing along.

The song, predominantly in the Twi language, is a popular hit in Ghana. Despite the language barrier, Edochie made an admirable attempt to sing along, mumbling a few of the Twi lyrics. His effort to connect with the song and its language won over Ghanaians.

The response from Ghanaians was very positive. Many were quick to praise him in the comments section of the video, commending his effort to sing in Twi.

Yul Edochie receives praise from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bengazy said:

Thanks for promoting Ghana music much love from us ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Strong Acid commented:

My favorite Nigerian actor your voice kills me a lot am a Ghanaian much love from Ghana ❤️❤️

Victoriadyne said:

You should get another wife in GH biko or there is on already ? as the song says, all your plans are in your head

richardattah1 reacted:

Odogwu, do you really understand those songs? Just asking.

heartyzaps3 commented:

Boss please, use stonebwoy song and you’ll get your Ghana card ❤️❤️❤️BHIM. WE LOVE YOU

Dr.Ras Fulani wrote:

Good morning Sir please you are not a Ghanaian but i can see you like Ghana songs why and what is the secret?!!

Yul Edochie listens to Ghanaian song again

In another story, Yul Edochie, in a video, enjoyed Daddy Lumba's Yentie Obiaa song and begged Ghanaians to explain the Twi lyrics to him after sharing the footage on TikTok.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the Nigerian ace actor jamming to the iconic Ghanaian tune and breaking down the lyrics to him.

Daddy Lumba's tune, advises individuals to prioritise their personal well-being and try as much as possible.

