Kwesi Arthur's newly released project, This Is Not The Tape III, is currently number one on the Ghana Apple Music charts

The musician took to his X account to thank Ghanaians for making his project the number-one album in the country

Fans of the actor were excited about the news and encouraged the musician to keep up the good work

Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur's latest project, This Is Not The Tape III, has soared to the top of the Ghana Apple Music charts. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the musician's career, and many hope this is the start of his resurgence to the top of Ghana music.

Kwesi Arthur took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his gratitude to his fans and fellow Ghanaians for their support. His post read,

Number 1 album in Ghana Thank you .

The news of the album's success was met with a lot of happiness from fans. They flooded the comments section of the musician's post with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement for the musician. Many Ghanaians expressed their excitement about the news and urged Kwesi Arthur to continue producing quality music.

Ghanaians congratulate Kwesi Arthur

DirectorBerko said:

Woke up this morning ebe good day cuz man dey breathe ⛓️ #THISISNOTTHETAPEIII #MakeAWay

MeritCoolestkid reacted:

We love you @KWESIARTHUR_ for just being authentic

addomikes1 said:

see the album just dey bee. Thank you for this masterpiece

darlingtinwoods commented:

we miss you bruh, I just want you to host a show or be put on a show, we coming live full heattttt

heavy_hitterr said:

Kwesi woy3 ohene you brought a new style to the game like how you introduced grind day

Kwesi Arthur encourages new musicians to get lawyers

In another story, Kwesi Arthur opened up about the importance of having a lawyer as an upcoming artiste and encouraged artistes to make it a priority.

The musician said that, in the early stages of his career, he did not know better and did not have a lawyer go through his contract before signing.

Kwesi Arthur, previously signed on to Ground Up, had a falling out with the label over some contractual disputes.

