Rapper Kwesi Arthur was a guest on the March 25th edition of Hitz FM's morning show, Daybreak Hitz

In the interview, the rapper disclosed that he had tied the knot and wouldn't want to speak about this new wife

On the show, the rapper also declined to speak about his rumoured past relationship with Efia Odo

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, who just released his new album, This Is Not The Tape III, has opened up about his romantic life.

In a new interview with Hitz FM's morning show host, Andy Dosty, the musician spoke at length on several issues from his past affiliation with Efia Odo and the recent rumours surrounding his break from music.

The rapper's submissions have caught the attention of his fans, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo Photo source: Facebook/KwesiArthurfanpage, X/Hitz1039fm

Kwesi Arthur bashes his detractors

In the musician's latest interview on Hitz FM, he cleared the air about his affiliation with Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo.

"I have no connection with @Efiaodo1, whatsoever. I haven't spoken to her in years. I have a woman now, and I think it would be disrespectful to talk about other women while I have a woman. I don't wanna talk about other women," the musician said on air.

Kwesi Arthur established that he is now married and would not want to speak about his rumoured past relationship.

In an online post before his Rolling Cocoa set in the US, the musician shared a photo that got fans hailing him for finding love.

Fans react to Kwesi Arthur's submissions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Kwesi Arthur's submission.

@naanaduku shared:

Like is he joking?!?!? He is joking right.!?!

@naanaduku noted:

I can not accept this oo Kwesi! I WILL NOT!

@MichaelRhule5 said:

Heat man of the people

@MichaelRhule5 added:

Kwesi Arthur's new album becomes No. 1

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur's latest project, This Is Not The Tape III, had soared to the top of the Ghana Apple Music charts.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the musician's career, and many hoped this new milestone would be the start of his resurgence to the top of Ghana music.

