Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd has become the first dancer from Ghana to be verified on the popular social media platform TikTok. The dancer took to his X account to share the news with his followers.

In a post on X, Dancegod Lloyd shared a screenshot of his TikTok profile, proudly displaying the coveted blue check mark that signifies verification on the platform.

The verification serves as recognition of his influence and popularity on the platform and, by extension, in the global dance community. In his post, he wrote:

"First dancer from Ghana to be verified on TikTok I achieve am lol."

The blue check mark, a symbol of authenticity, is a significant achievement for any social media influencer. In the comments section of the dancer's post, his Ghanaian fans celebrated with him, dropping congratulatory messages.

Ghanaians congratulate Dancegod Lloyd

Prischer09 said:

Verification on all social media handles is not a joke, you worked for it . Mission accomplished

SenpeiG commented:

Oh slow. This no be achievement o Boossu. But since YOU see it that way Congratulations

JacobArmah5 reacted:

Verification on TikTok be achievement ? Ei Charley .. Ghana di33 we get a long way to go o

Fahy3m said:

If u don't celebrate ur moments, no one will

itsSmurkszn said:

TikTok verification no fit clear the fact that Incredible Zigi is the best Dancer in Ghana now!Rest

