Actress Efia Odo has backed Kwesi Arthur for refusing to talk about their relationship during a radio interview

The rapper refused declined to comment on Efia Odo during a chat with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, saying it would be disrespectful to his wife

The actress agreed with Arthur, explaining that she would also want her man not to talk about another woman during an interview

Actress and socialite Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's decision to avoid discussing their past relationship during a recent interview on Hitz FM.

Arthur once had a close relationship with Efia Odo, leading to rumours that the two were involved as lovers.

While the two did not confirm or deny the rumours in the past, their relationship seems to have withered away with time.

Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her Photo source: @kwesiarthur, @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur refuses to talk about Efia Odo's relationship

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the rapper shut down a line of questioning about his rumoured romance with Odo, stating bluntly that it was a topic he would not entertain.

According to him, he had not spoken to the socialite in a long time, was married to another woman, and would not like to talk of a different woman.

"I am married, and speaking about a woman besides my wife would be disrespectful to her," Kwesi Arthur said.

Efia Odo agrees with Kwesi Arthur's decision not to speak about her

Rather than taking offence, Efia Odo has backed the rapper's stance in an online post, giving his response a thumbs up.

The actress, who was answering a fan's question on Snapchat, stated:

"What he said was a valid and great answer. I also would not want my man to talk about another woman," the actress stated.

Check out Efia Odo's post below:

Efia Odo has reacted to Kwesi Arthur's refusal to talk about her Photo source: Snapchat/@efiaodo

Source: UGC

Kwesi Arthur's new album becomes No. 1

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur's latest project, This Is Not The Tape III, had soared to the top of the Ghana Apple Music charts.

The achievement marked a significant milestone in the musician's career, and many hoped this new milestone would be the start of his resurgence to the top of Ghana music.

Source: YEN.com.gh