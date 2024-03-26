Kwesi Arthur took the internet by storm when he let out the secret that he had married his US-based girlfriend

The rapper has talked more about his love life during a recent conversation with Kwadwo Sheldon

In the conversation, Kwesi Arthur established that he wished more people would experience the power and beauty of love

During the March 25th edition of Hitz FM's morning show, Kwesi Arthur disclosed to Andy Dosty and his panelists that he had tied the knot with his unknown partner.

The musician shared the information after he was asked to speak on his rumoured past affair with socialite Efia Odo, which he declined, saying it would be disrespectful to his new wife.

The rapper, who is on a media tour to promote his new album This Is Not The Tape III, has talked more about his love life.

Kwesi Arthur opens up about his love life

Kwesi Arthur shared a photo of a lady online before his performance at the recent Rolling Cocoa festival.

During a chat with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on the show Convo With The Head, Kwesi Arthur confirmed that the lady in the photos he has been sharing online was his wife.

Kwesi Arthur attested to the power of love and confessed that he was grateful to have committed to the progressive relationship with his new wife.

Fans talk about Kwesi Arthur's love life

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Kwesi Arthur's relationship.

@khobby_biz_ said:

Im so happy for Kwesi Arthur as he's about to get married. May God bless the marriage and as a fan of Kwesi Arthur i also bless the marriage ❤ Long live Kwesi Arthur ❤

@abenakwabenabenedicta9897 wrote:

He speaks so nicely like he is reading a speech ❤

@a-townyd7714 said:

Kwesi speaks more matured now, i love this new Kwesi❤️❤️

Kwesi Arthur brings Tema to a standstill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur, who recently arrived in Ghana to activate his new album, had been seen on a music video set in Tema, his place of birth.

Scores of fans thronged on the video set in Tema to show their love and support for the Ghanaian rapper.

