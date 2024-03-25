Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur refused to talk about his friendship with actress Efia Odo, stating that he is a married man now

He further added that he had not spoken to her in years and that it would be disrespectful to his wife to speak about other women in the interview

Many people lauded Kwesi Arthur's maturity in his response concerning Efia Odo

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur opened up about his relationship with socialite Efia Odo and where they stand now.

Kwesi Arthur opened up about his friendship with Efia Odo

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwesi Arthur disclosed that he has no connection with Efia Odo

"I have no communication whatsoever with her. I have no connection with her. I have not spoken to her in like so many years now."

The Grind Day crooner said that he is a married man and has a woman he holds in high esteem. Adding that it would be disrespectful to still be in contact with Efia Odo.

"I have a woman, and I think it is totally disrespectful to my woman to talk about other women. I don't want to talk about other women besides my woman."

Below is the interview snippet where Kwesi Arthur spoke about his friendship with Efia Odo and where they stand now.

Reactions as Kwesi Arthur trashes connection with Efia Odo

Below are reactions to the video after Kwesi Arthur declined to talk about Efia Odo other than his wife:

manishikashy said:

Awww u spoke well

davepap30 said:

Perfect answer

noveltycosmetics.gh said:

Wisdom is speaking....unlike other men always talking I'll of their ex

qwammy_bae said:

Maturity

kafui_general said:

Boy yi y3 smart

esin.am said:

Hmmmmm smart guy

brishminglenana said:

Please oo if I may ask the woman sitting near Kwasi I think she is suffering from colic cos her facial expression

lewis_ray_jnr said:

maturity bro!

hajia_rahinna said:

You people should leave @efia_odo out of this nonsense she also has her man and that man doesn’t want any man mentioning her woman ✌️

Efia Odo chooses to sing in Chinese over dating a Kwesi

YEN Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo says she would prefer to sing in the Chinese language than to date a person called Kwesi.

The pretty actress posted a TikTok video of herself singing in Chinese and performing in the funny video.

Her comment section was flooded with comments from her fans who think she is shading popular Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur.

