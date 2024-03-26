DJ Slim was on Hitz FM and had a face-to-face encounter with Kwesi Arthur and explained an editorial he made spreading misinformation about him

The media personality had come out to say that Kwesi Arthur had stopped making music, which the musician later came out to debunk

He was asked by host Andy Dosty to explain himself to Kwesi Arthur, and he apologized for his wrongdoing after his explanation

Kumasi-based media personality DJ Slim had a face-to-face encounter with musician Kwesi Arthur on Hitz FM. The apology was necessitated by an editorial DJ Slim had made on YouTube, which spread misinformation about Kwesi Arthur’s music career.

DJ Slim had previously made a public statement claiming that Kwesi Arthur had ceased making music. This claim was later debunked by Kwesi Arthur himself on X (formerly Twitter), who assured his fans that he was still very much active in the music scene.

Kwesi Arthur, who is on a media tour to promote his album, had a live radio interview on Hitz FM, hosted by Andy Dosty, with DJ Slim present. During the session, DJ Slim was asked to explain his earlier statements about Kwesi Arthur’s music career. After a lengthy explanation, DJ Slim admitted his mistake and apologized to Kwesi Arthur for the misinformation. A displeased Kwesi Arthur told him point blank that his sources were inaccurate.

Kwesi Arthur's album goes number one

In another story, Kwesi Arthur's newly released project, This Is Not The Tape III, is currently number one on the Ghana Apple Music charts.

The musician took to his X account to thank Ghanaians for making his project the number-one album in the country.

Fans of the actor were excited about the news and encouraged the musician to keep up the good work.

