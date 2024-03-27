Socialite and actress Efia Odo sparked rumours after she shared her reply to Kwesi Arthur's statement about not wanting to talk about any other woman apart from his wife

The photo showed one of the pairs of sneakers of a man whom many have alleged is her supposed lover she is hiding

However, in her reply to the rapper, Efia Odo said his response was valid and a great answer

Socialite and actress Efia Odo has replied to Kwesi Arthur after he made a statement saying that he would not talk about any other woman other than his wife.

This comes at the back of the host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty, having asked Kwesi Arthur about his relationship with Efia Odo.

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur in photos. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo replied Kwesi Arthur

Replying to his statement on her official Snapchat page, Efia Odo was asked by a fervent fan whether she had heard about the words Kwesi Arthur said about her on the radio.

In response, she said that she agreed with the rapper's statements, adding that she would not want her man to also be talking about other women.

In her own words, she wrote:

"What he said is very valid and a great answer. I wouldn't want my man to talk about any other woman apart from me."

However, when sharing her reply, Efia Odo took a picture of a living room space that showed the foot of a man wearing sneakers.

Below is Efia Odo's reply to Kwesi Arthur regarding his statement on Hitz FM.

Efia Odo's reply to Kwesi Arthur. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Below is the video snippet from Kwesi Arthur's interview on Hitz FM, where he spoke about where he stood with Efia Odo.

"I respect my woman, can't talk about other women": Kwesi Arthur on Efia Odo

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur refused to talk about his friendship with actress Efia Odo, stating that he is a married man now.

He further added that he had not spoken to her in years and that it would be disrespectful to his wife to speak about other women in the interview.

Many people lauded Kwesi Arthur's maturity in his response concerning Efia Odo.

Source: YEN.com.gh