Sarkodie graced Adina's Amplified concert with a thrilling performance and his fashion style captured the attention of many

Adina's Amplified concert saw its maiden edition and many stars aside Sarkodie made an appearance making it a memorable night

Sarkodie performed on stage with Adina in a beautiful black tuxedo and sneaker and had netizens debating about his fashion style

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi on Saturday, July 23, 2022 held the first edition of her Amplified concert.

The show saw a lot of celebrities gracing the occasion as they came in their numbers to support Adina.

Photo: Sarkodie source: sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Adina thrilled fans with her rich catalog of songs and had some top superstars like Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene performing on the night.

One of the performances that captured the most attention was Sarkodie's as he hopped on stage to perform 'Makoma' with Adina.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pair stole the hearts of the audience with their performance as they cheered them. A video of their performance circulated on social media and fans were happy to see the pair bond on stage.

Sarkodie's fashion choice also caught the attention of fans and stirred up debate. The rapper had a beautiful black tuxedo and a pair of sneakers.

The fashionable musician's choice of dressing had folks debating whether sneakers blend well with tuxedos. Fans had divided opinions on the matter. See Video Here

teddydwyane questioned the Sarkodie's choice of fashion:

Why wear a tuxedo with a sneaker? I know tuxedos don’t go with sneakers, that’s the rule

ak_frimpy gave his opinion on the issue:

@teddydwyane if you can say this, then it means you obviously don’t know anything about fashion….There’s no rule or whatever, You can check it out later , the number of people who wear tuxedos with sneakers and you’ll change that perception of yours.

jeffrey_xcalade also chipped in his opinion:

@teddydwyane oh chale. It’s a normal thing oo, watch the NBA stars and others and you would know it’s a thing. Lol

In other news, Saahene Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, has shared some new photos on Instagram showing his fashion prowess.

The young man who has a keen interest in fashion is known for his luxurious lifestyle, being the son of one of the richest men in the country.

The new photos had folks fawning over the young man as they dropped comments praising his fashion sense.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh