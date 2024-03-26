Efia Odo Sleeps In GH¢200 Money Bundles In Video, Learns From Shatta Wale And Medikal
- Actress and socialite Efia Odo flaunted GH¢200 money bundles which she pretended to have woken up to in a video she shared on Snapchat
- She highlighted about the importance of money to her as she advised persons not to speak to her unless it was about money
- The video got many people offering her financial advice in the comments
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo flaunted GH¢200 money bundles in a video that has caused a stir on social media.
Efia Odo flaunts money in Snapchat video
In the video, Efia Odo pretended as if she did not know where the huge sum of money came from as she looked confused. According to her, she spent the money at the club the night before and believed nothing was left.
Sharing the video on her Snapchat stories, the actress was replying to a comment from a fan who noted that money looked good on her.
"This 2024, I'm standing on business. If you do not have money, do not talk to me. Do you understand," Efia Odo said in the Snapchat video.
Below is a video of Efia Odo flaunting cash on her Snapchat.
Reactions as Efia Odo flaunts GH¢200 money bundles in video
Many people resonated with the statement Efia Odo made in the video, while others alleged that singer King Promise was the one funding her luxurious lifestyle.
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:
rex_ent_hub said:
King promise money will finish this year eiiiiii..... Cash out time.
law_shee said:
I hope you don’t misuse it so In future you don’t beg or raise funds from us for anything….
arhmarhsassy said:
Simple
barron_fosta said:
As for U we know already
nunakorra said:
I love her tho ❤❤❤
billi1_gh said:
Settings full Ghana
"Kasa yɛ mmframa": Shatta Wale and Medikal flaunt GH¢200 and $100 bundles in video
YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal and his best friend, who is also an internationally known dancehall music Shatta Wale, displayed beautiful bromance in a video.
In the video, the two musicians were seen flaunting bundles of cedi and dollar notes as they bragged about their wealth.
The video caused a frenzy on social media as many criticised their actions.
