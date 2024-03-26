Actress and socialite Efia Odo flaunted GH¢200 money bundles which she pretended to have woken up to in a video she shared on Snapchat

She highlighted about the importance of money to her as she advised persons not to speak to her unless it was about money

The video got many people offering her financial advice in the comments

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo flaunted GH¢200 money bundles in a video that has caused a stir on social media.

Efia Odo flaunts money in Snapchat video

In the video, Efia Odo pretended as if she did not know where the huge sum of money came from as she looked confused. According to her, she spent the money at the club the night before and believed nothing was left.

Sharing the video on her Snapchat stories, the actress was replying to a comment from a fan who noted that money looked good on her.

"This 2024, I'm standing on business. If you do not have money, do not talk to me. Do you understand," Efia Odo said in the Snapchat video.

Below is a video of Efia Odo flaunting cash on her Snapchat.

Reactions as Efia Odo flaunts GH¢200 money bundles in video

Many people resonated with the statement made in the video, while others alleged that singer King Promise was the one funding her luxurious lifestyle.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

