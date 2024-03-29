Dancer Afronita has captivated her online audience with her exceptional dance moves and beautiful figure

In a recent video, the former DWP Academy performer showcased her bare belly while dancing with confidence

The clip in which she demonstrates her skills with grace and passion had many fans gushing over her

Former DWP professional dancer Afronita, known privately as Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, has turned heads with a dance video showing her bare belly, confidence, and enthralling moves.

With grace in her steps and rhythm in her soul, she shared her passion with fans again through dance.

Afronita mesmerises fans with dance moves. Photo credit: afronitaaa.

Source: Instagram

The dancer placed a camera in front of herself and set the floor ablaze with her moves. Each sway of her hips and twist celebrated her body.

Afronita danced with her bare belly, unapologetically embracing every curve and unique beauty.

More than 16,000 people have watched the thrilling video, which garnered many comments from online users.

Watch the video below:

Before this video, a pretty fair-skinned lady caused a massive frenzy with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that widely circulated on social media. Another lady with excellent dance skills entertained people by shaking her body to native music.

Netizens gush over a pretty lady

As the video of the celebrated dancer moved fans, many applauded and gushed over her in the comments section.

Youngbright782 said:

My favourite.

Akua_best6 commented:

Congratulations, mi starr.

Officialabigailadogo indicated:

Starghal galaxy gathers here.

Nadiasemix said:

You are one of Ghana's best.

Shazzaalpin reacted:

Congratulations, queen.

Monasam gushed:

Goddess forever. Love you, girl.

Evamanny posted:

I love you. Can you teach me how to dance?

Dorich1 wrote:

Congrats, ma❤️.

Afronita flaunts sizzling figure as she grooves to Soweto

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that dancer Afronita flaunted her figure in fitting shorts in a sensational video on her Instagram account.

The entertainer shook her backside as she danced to Soweto (Sped Up) in front of the camera.

Afronita recently generated a buzz when her colleague performer Champion Rolie uploaded a video of the duo looking extremely cosy on Instagram.

