A video of a Ghanaian lady who dedicated her first-class degree to her kid sister has gone viral

The younger sibling, proud of her sister's achievement, ran into her embrace as soon as she caught sight of her on her graduation and received her sister's medal

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her achievement, as well as her display of love for her kid sister

A pretty Ghanaian lady who bagged a first class from the University of Ghana, Legon, has stirred emotions on social media after she dedicated her degree to her kid sister.

In a touching video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the graduate, who wore a sash bearing the name Angela Korang, was seen displaying sisterly love and affection to her younger sister.

Young lady smiles beautifully as her big sis dedicates her first-class degree to her. Photo credit: (@TimewithNanaKwame)

Source: TikTok

This is after the younger sibling, overjoyed by her sister's achievement, ran into her embrace as soon she caught sight of her.

Angela, who was wearing a lovely graduation outfit and a medal around her neck, removed the medal and placed it around her sister's neck.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate her

Netizens who thronged the comment session praised Angela for her remarkable achievement. Others also testified about her brilliance, which has consistently dazzled since her senior high school days.

@Lovia Obeng wrote:

"Angela was my class mate from Okuas very God fearing and intelligent…..She had 8A during WASCE 2019….Im so proud of her ."

@Gyesenu gifty Obenewaa wrote:

"My sister should come and watch. All she knows is competition on shoes and bags. Sometimes I wish am the elder sister."

@Obaapa Dellind wrote:

"I tried my best not to shed tears. Situation really speaking in this video."

@PrettyAnnie wrote:

"Someday I will graduate this way for ma sisters too."

Boys who wrote exams in same SHS become doctors from KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the story of two young friends who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) and graduated as doctors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian educator Yaw Danso praised the trio for their outstanding accomplishment after one of them released images of himself and his buddy on X (formerly Twitter).

Source: YEN.com.gh