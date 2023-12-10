DWP Academy dancer Afronita flaunted her figure in fitting shorts in her latest sensational video

On her Instagram account, the star performer shows off her physique while grooving to Soweto (Sped Up)

The video where she turned her behind and shook her stuff for the camera had fans complimenting her

DWP Academy dancer Afronita flaunted her figure in fitting shorts in her latest sensational video on her Instagram account on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The entertainer shook her backside as she danced to Soweto (Sped Up) in front of the camera.

DWP's Afronita dances in video. Photo credit: afronitaaa.

Source: Instagram

Afronita recently generated a buzz when her colleague performer Champion Rolie uploaded a video where the duo looked extremely cosy on Instagram. The pair captured themselves sharing loved-up moments that melted fans' hearts.

The star performer has got fans and netizens gushing over her latest video. More than 13,000 people had watched her clip at the time of this publication. Many left comments under the post.

Watch the video below:

Peeps swoon over Afronita

Isthis_nelson.again indicated:

I love this girl die... Just love her dance moves❤️❤️.

Keatommilee said:

Queen of dance ❤️.

Bad_gurl_b_69 reacted:

I love you ❤️ you have so much energy, star gurl, and you know how to dance excellently.

Abdullatifsaccoh indicated:

You are the best.

Source: YEN.com.gh