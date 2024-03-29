Amerado has lamented about his song Kwaku Ananse not being nominated for the Ghana Music Awards set to take place in June

Taking to his X page, the rapper shared his displeasure about the song not getting nominated and asked for an explanation from the award organizers

Kwaku Ananse was one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2023, enjoying massive airplay from the length and breadth of the country

Popular Ghanaian rapper Amerado has expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of his hit song Kwaku Ananse from the nominations for the 25th Ghana Music Awards. The awards ceremony, which is set to take place in June, unveiled its full list of nominees at a grand event held at the Grand Arena in Accra on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Despite Kwaku Ananse being one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2023 and enjoying massive airplay across the country, it was surprisingly absent from the list of nominees.

Amerado took to his social media page, specifically X, to voice his displeasure about the snub. In his post, the rapper shared his disappointment and sought an explanation from the award organizers. He asked:

Dear @GHMusicAwards Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?

Amerado sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bright_tod1 said:

It be links o bossu If you no get links dia forget o

mr_jessy1 commented:

That song inspired a lot of youth and was and still is sung in every corner, that was the goal right? If that was the aim, forget anything. It must be painful. We love you, and keep cooking for us.

phaya asked:

The favoritism them dey give you all, you no dey like?

BellsKay reacted:

Do u think u deserve the best rapper category? Why won’t you ask that too? Did you also deserve to win best rapper last year? Ask that too. Massa sit down

Stonebwoy leads the nomination list

In a related story, Charterhouse, the organiser of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has unveiled the nominees for this year's edition.

The nods were announced at the launch ceremony to kickstart the celebrations for its 25th anniversary this year.

With 13 nods, Stonebwoy's name dominated this year's nominee the list.

