King Promise is set to perform in Kenya for the Raha festival alongside several other big artistes, including Davido

The Ghanaian musician and Terminator hitmaker has already arrived in Kenya, ready for the big night

A video of him with DancegodLloyd and DJ Lord enjoying their reception as they arrived in Kenya has got scores of fans excited

Ghanaian superstar King Promise has arrived in Kenya to perform at the highly publicised Raha festival.

The artiste behind the infectious and viral hit single, Terminator, was announced as part of a continental lineup for the festival's 4th edition on March 30.

A post about the upcoming performance has got scores of Ghanaian fans excited.

King Promise, Dancegod LLoyd, and DJ Lord Photo source: X/IamKingPromise, X/dennothefamous

Source: Twitter

King Promise gets a warm welcome in Kenya

In a recent clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Promise was spotted with Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd and DJ Lord.

Dancegod Lloyd is one of Ghana's highly-rated dance creators, and the secret behind King Promise's Terminator hit single. He choreographed the viral dance challenge that fueled the song's tremendous success.

DJ Lord has also been an unmissable force in the Ghanaian music industry as a DJ. Last year, his strides earned him significant success at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The Ghanaian trio was met at the airport as they settled in the country ahead of the showdown. Other artistes billed to perform include Nigeria's Davido and Congolese singer Ya Levis.

Netizens React to King Promise, DancegodLloyd, and DJ Lord in Kenya

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to King Promise's upcoming performance in Kenya.

original_rhodezz said:

Ghana is the best country in West Africa.. we know how to welcome people into our country.

frimpy_ralph wrote:

I see you @djlordotb …when are you dropping the next mix ?

akuapem_toffegh noted:

He is the only Ghanaian performing

King Promise announces his debut Asian tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had shared details about his first-ever tour in Asia.

The artiste confirmed that he would perform in three cities including Jakarta, Singapore and Bali as part of the tour.

This comes after his global hit single, Terminator, raked in a lot of success from the Asian markets, especially in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Source: YEN.com.gh