A video of an evangelist performing a renditon of Amerado's hit song while preaching has gone viral

The young man rapped with passion much to the excitment of the onlookers gathered

Many who saw the video praised the street preacher for the dynamism introduced into his preaching

A Ghanaian street preacher got all on eyes on him at a market square after he opted to perform a rendition of Amerado's hit song Kweku Ananse while he was preaching.

The video, which was signted by YEN.com.gh TikTok showed the moment the street preacher clad in a red cassock and black coat was spotted nodding as the chorus of mid-tempo tune began to blare in his speakers.

He gently got the microphone to his mouth and begun to rap with passion much to astonishment of all gathered there.

The ease which with he rapped left onlookers in awe many of whom brought out their phones to film the rare moment.

The adorable video which was dubbed "the pastor bi too much" had raked in over 2000 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the action of the street preacher

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were impressed by the act of the preacher whereas others also commended him.

strangereigns

herr Ghana ooo no no no Eii nana why are u making the country hard la

franklegacy1 wrote:

My school mate at SUSEC, he’s actually a rapper….Probably this is a strategy he has adopted to promote himself

anti stated:

now to be a famous pastor all u need is to conform to the standard of this world and you'll breakthrough

Jackson k frimpong stated:

I'm sure amerado u are listening...

UnrulyRicch wrote:

Ago soon turn the pastor some

Rev Obour sings Shatta Wale song

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Rev. Obofuor, performing and jamming to Shatta Wale’s ‘Taking Over’ in church caused a stir online.

Rev. Obofuor in the video was spotted singing and dancing to Shatta Wale’s song.

Before he went ahead to perform the song, Rev. Obofuor asked his church members to lay their hands on their own heads, and they did.

