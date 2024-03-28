Nigerian record label Dapper Music has unveiled Lasmid as its newly signed artiste

The label shared a statement to announce the decision with the young Ghanaian on March 28

Lasmid will join a host of young Nigerian superstars, including Shalipopi and Seyi Vibez

Ghanaian musician Nathaniel Owusu has signed a record deal with Nigerian record label, Dapper Music.

The label, formed in 2018, published a statement online sharing their excitement as they confirmed the deal, which had been in the grapevine for a long while.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian will join Seyi Vibez, Shalipopi and a host of other Nigerian youngsters who have risen to fame in the past few years.

Dapper Music Vice President hypes Lasmid

According to Dapper Music's Senior Vice President and Head A&R of Dapper Music, Kelechi Akwari, "Lasmid is the future of Ghanaian music, whose versatility will allow him to exist across the Nigerian and Ghanaian markets."

Lasmid rose to fame with his debut hit single, Friday Night, which became an instant TikTok trend. The young Ghanaian superstar, who has been co-signed by producer Hammer and rapper Sarkodie, currently sits at #17 on the Apple Music Ghana Top 100 chart with his latest track, Puul.

With Dapper Music's experience as a 360-service company, Lasmid is expected to benefit from the label's extensive experience and network across the continent.

"Lasmid becomes the first non-Nigerian artist to join the Dapper Music and Entertainment roster. This milestone signing is not only significant for Lasmid but also a testament to Dapper Group’s pan-African stance, tapping into the vast wellspring of talent that the continent has to offer," the label added in its statement.

Fans react to Lasmid's news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Lasmid for joining Dapper Music.

shynepondis said:

Congratulations to y’all ❤

thattallguy_09 wrote:

Thank God naira Marley didn’t sign him

sammie_desh said:

Na your song No wan let us rest on Audiomack boss,, Nice jam

Sarkodie announces new collaboration with Lasmid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had disclosed at his recent Rapperholic exhibition that he had featured Lasmid in a soon-to-be-released collaboration.

The rapper announced the new collaboration after he performed Lasmid's Butta My Bread with him in front of an August audience.

