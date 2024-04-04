Prince David Osei has opened up about the recent power outages in the country, and according to him, this was due to faulty machines

The actor, who was one of the leaders of the Dumsor Must Stop campaign in 2015, said power is supplied by machines, and they are bound to fail at a point

Prince David Osei went on to cite a recent blackout in Toronto, Canada, alluding that power outages occur even in developed countries

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, shed light on the ongoing power outages afflicting the country. He angered many Ghanaians as he attributed the blackouts to faulty machinery.

Osei, who was one of the key figures in the Dumsor Must Stop campaign of 2015 during John Mahama's tenure in government, told Ghanaians that power is generated and distributed by machines and machines were bound to fail.

The actor’s comments come amidst growing public discontent over the frequent power cuts. David Osei went on to say that such occurrences were not unique to Ghana alone. He pointed out that even developed nations like Canada experience power outages.

He made reference to a blackout that recently occurred in Toronto. His comments have been met with criticism from Ghanaians who felt he was being hypocritical.

Prince David Osei angers Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emscured said:

When they give you money, you start to defend failed system

pee_xo___ commented:

Kwasia who and who are dealing with manchines aboa baa

zbernicejuvee7 said:

But we were dealing with sticks in Mahama's era..This is what you'll come and tell Ghanaians when you become the president

