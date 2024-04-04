Zionfelix, in a video, visited Ahafo Kenyasi and was stunned by how cheap food was in the small town and bought a few items

The media personality was pleasantly surprised when he bought GH¢100 worth of cassava and was presented with a sack load of it

He compared the prices of goods in the town to that of Accra and said there was a huge difference between prices in the city and that of the village

Popular blogger and media personality Zionfelix made a vlog of his journey to Ahafo Kenyasi, the capital of the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region. The blogger said he visited the town for a funeral and decided to explore it.

Zionfelix said he was amazed by the incredibly low prices of food items compared to those in Accra. An excited Zion encouraged folks to move from the city to the town.

The blogger was even more surprised when he decided to purchase cassava on the roadside. He bought GH¢100 worth of the root vegetable and was presented with a sack load of it, which exceeded his expectations.

In Accra, GH¢100 would fetch a considerably smaller quantity of cassava. In the comments section of the video shared on his Facebook page, many Ghanaians shared their personal experiences buying food items in smaller towns.

Zionfelix's cassava purchase ignites conversation

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amin Issaka Fawaz said:

Life be simple Ebe you who wants to live in Accra.

Ampofo Ronney commented:

Bro hmm is not easy I have see people like staying in Accra too much

Maame Serwaa reacted:

Ghana isn’t that hard .. na you want to stay Accra

Peace Klinogo said:

It will shock you those in that town will say things are difficult or expensive

Lady buys spaghetti for huge price

In another story, a video of a young lady's reaction after she was served a meal at a restaurant has gone viral.

The young lady's main issue for voicing her displeasure was that the food was too costly.

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the lady's reaction, with many agreeing with her.

