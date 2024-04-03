Serwaa Amihere has stated that she believes young people who earn GH¢5k or more should not be in a rush to leave Ghana

The media personality made the statement on her X page, and it was met with mixed reactions from young Ghanaians

In the comments section of the post, some folks agreed with her, while others did not agree with the statement

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere sparked a lively debate among young Ghanaians. Amihere, known for her candid views, stated that young people earning at least GH¢5,000 should not be in a hurry to leave Ghana.

I think if you are in your 20s and 30s and earning at least, GH¢5,000 and above, you shouldn’t rush to leave Ghana. It’s not all that rosy out there, she said.

Her statement, aimed at the younger demographic, was met with mixed reactions. The comments section of her post was filled with mixed opinions from young Ghanaians, some agreeing with her perspective, while others disagreed.

Supporters of Serwaa’s view argued that staying in Ghana, despite its challenges, allows young people to contribute to the country’s development. They argued that with a decent income, one can lead a comfortable life in Ghana.

On the other hand, those who disagreed with Serwaa Amihere’s statement pointed out the numerous challenges young people face in Ghana, such as unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, and the high cost of living. They argued that these issues often push young people to seek greener pastures abroad.

Serwaa sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Chocomilobabes commented:

How are y’all earning 5000 cds in Ghana at age 20???? Plz put me onn

K_Offori said:

How many people earn that kind of money in Ghana?

AbubakarYekini said:

Even if I earn Ghc100,000 koraaa I’ll still leave this country

Berla Mundi speaks about hardship in Ghana

In another story, Berla Mundi, in a series of posts on her X page, lamented about the hardship in Ghana, stating that the country was too expensive.

In one of the post, she also asked Ghanaians who earn between GH¢300 and GH¢500 if they were able to save, given the current economic climate.

In the comments section of her post, many Ghanaians agreed with her that living in the country was very difficult and shared their experiences.

