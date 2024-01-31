Former DWP Academy member Afronita has spoken after news of her cutting ties with the famous dance club went viral

In her message on her Instagram page, she noted that she was excited about the new chapter as she shared the themes of renewed, restored, and revived

Many of her fans were excited for her as they wished her well

Days after exiting DWP, a famous dance academy, Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, known as Afronita, has spoken.

Afronita speaks about the DWP exit. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita broke her silence after DWP exit

In her message, Afronita shared the theme of her exit from the DWP Academy as renewed, restored, and revived.

The talented dancer noted that her new beginning had begun and was excited about it. She further stated that she could not wait to experience what God had in store for her in this new chapter.

Concluding her message, she used the hashtags: "God is in control," her name, Afronita, and Stargyal, the name her fans affectionately call her.

"Cheers to A New Beginning, Can’t Wait To Experience What God Has In Store For Me In This New Phase!#GodIsInControl #Afronitaaa #Stargyal," Afronita wrote.

Below is Afronita opening up about her exit from DWP.

Reactions as Afronita broke her silence on her DWP exit

Many of Afronita's Instagram followers took to the comment section to share encouraging words with her. Others were also excited about her comeback since she was not posting after news of her exit from DWP emerged.

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Mi fav❕Y’all that’s my little sisterrrrrrrrr purrrrrr..

teamronita said:

THE ONLY BRIGHTEST STAR

rakil_ghana said:

We are ready

karma_boss_sm said:

Greatness awaits U STARGYAL @afronitaaa ❤️

nana_young125 said:

I only love you because you were able to make decisions for yourself…you have earned my respect.

iaminioluwa_simplicity said:

This new journey will announce you globally I love so much nitaaa❤️

richy_makhado said:

She’s backBig Star

Afronita links up with Dancegod Lloyd after leaving DWP

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronised well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm.

The video came a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod.

Source: YEN.com.gh