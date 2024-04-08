Dreams FC sends Ghana to the CAF Cup semi-finals for the 1st time in 20 years

Dreams FC has advanced to the semi-final stage of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup

The Ghanaian club pulled a draw against Stade Malien in Kumasi during a fierce second-leg game

The team, led by its heroic coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has now become the first Ghanaian team to chalk the milestone in 20 years

Dreams FC, Ghana's debutants at the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, has cemented its place in history after holding Stade Malien to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi.

The team had won its first tie against the Malian giants in Bamako after a 2-1 scoreline.

With a final 3-2 scoreline after both ties, the Ghanaian club has now advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Dreams FC Photo Source: Dreams FC

Source: Instagram

Abdul Karim Zito and his boys ramp up for Zamalek

Dreams FC's qualification for the semi-finals earned the team a place in history as they became the first Ghanaian club to play in the semis in 20 years.

The last time a Ghanaian club reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was in 2004, in the inaugural edition, when Dreams FC was not even in existence.

The team's head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, who won the MTN FA Cup with Dreams FC, is now set to face Zamalek SC, the 2019 champions who now have a total of 71 trophies across all tournaments.

The first semi-league game will be played on April 28, and the Still Believe boys will look to battle for the ultimate glory.

Netizens react to Dreams FC's strides

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaian fans as they talked about Dreams FC's semi-final slot.

@hailtawfic said:

At this point,they can dream of winning the trophy. Overly impressed everyone. Managed to get the job done

@cornelius18_04 wrote:

Good job done by coach Karim Zito and his boys

@NuffSinner remarked:

We going for the Gold

Dreams FC celebrates with King Paluta's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dreams FC celebrated in grand style after winning the first tie against Stade Malien in Bamako.

A video of the players in the dressing room jamming to King Paluta's new infectious hit single, Aseda, excited scores of fans who keep rooting for the Ghanaian club.

Source: YEN.com.gh