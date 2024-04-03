West Ham United, in a TikTok video, played Lil Win and Guru's Azonto Boys as they celebrated Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus

The video was a short clip of Kudus dribbling, and Ghanaians were impressed with West Ham's social media team

Many people in the comments section joked that there was probably a Ghanaian admin handling the team's TikTok account

English football club West Ham United celebrated their Ghanaian star, Mohammed Kudus, in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. The video featured a short clip of Kudus showing off his impressive dribbling skills while Lil Win and Guru’s popular song, Azonto Boys, played in the background.

The choice of music was a nod to Kudus’ Ghanaian roots. Many Ghanaians were thrilled to see their local music being played on such a global platform.

West Ham’s social media team was praised for their creativity and how in tune they were with Ghanaian music. The team often embeds Ghanaian songs in most of their videos. This has been a nom since Kudus' arrival at the club.

In the comments section of the video, some Ghanaians joked about the possibility of a Ghanaian admin handling the team’s TikTok account as they were in awe of the song choice.

West Ham stuns Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ZAKY said:

At this point the Admin can never deny that he’s not a Ghanaian

Grannies boy commented:

Eiii the one who Dey manage this account be legend kw3

Bhaddest04 said:

I’m really really sure the admin is a Ghanaian

Shirley benson reacted:

Where do you get these songs

Mankaana said:

Where do you guys just get these Ghanaian songs cos e no be today songs ooo

Gyan praises Kudus

In another story, Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opined that the current Black Stars should be built around Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus.

He said the West Ham United attacking midfielder is performing well in the Premier League in Europe and in Africa, he is the best-performing African player.

His statement has sparked debate on social media.

