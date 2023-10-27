Shatta Wale, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude to the media for promoting his latest song, Incoming, which features Tekno

In the post, he shared videos of DJs and radio presenters actively promoting his tune, causing a bit of confusion in the minds of Ghanaians

The confusion stemmed from Shatta previously stating that he does not need promotion from the media to stay relevant and has actively beefed with media houses and personalities

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale took to social media to express his gratitude to the media for promoting his latest song, Incoming, featuring Nigerian artiste Tekno. This unexpected change in stance has left many Ghanaians a bit confused.

In a post on X, Shatta Wale shared videos of DJs and radio presenters actively promoting his new track, Incoming. This came as a surprise to many, given the artiste's previous remarks about not needing media promotion and his well-documented disputes with various media houses and personalities.

The videos posted by Shatta Wale showed various media figures enthusiastically playing Incoming on the airwaves and speaking highly of the song. This sudden shift in his approach to media promotion has led to some confusion among the general public.

Shatta Wale, known for his controversial personality and outspoken nature, had previously stated that he did not require media support to maintain his relevance in the music industry. He had even engaged in public disputes with media outlets and individual journalists in the past. His sudden appreciation of the role of the media in promoting his music has raised eyebrows.

Many remain sceptical, wondering if this newfound appreciation will last.

Shatta Wale sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

YawBernie said:

I don’t need the traditional media is thanking the traditional media for promoting his bum tune.

Ebenmugeez1 commented:

At least you are showing appreciation to them….that’s Good move!!! The others DJs and Presenters should do the same

JMBILLGATES questioned:

I thought you said you don’t need the media?

Tekno supports Shatta Wale

In another story, Tekno, in a TikTok video, jammed to Shatta Wale's Incoming, which he featured on, in a bid to promote the Ghanaian star's music.

In the video, Tekno was all smiles as the music played, and Nigerians and Ghanaians in the comment section were happy.

Shatta Wale's Incoming, which was recently released, is one of the songs from his upcoming album Konekt.

