Wendy Shay has made a video stating that she has never slept with any rich man for cash before like has been speculated about female celebrities

The musician said she was someone that worked hard for her money and added that there was no ways she can be linked to a sugar daddy or a sakawa boy

Wendy Shay went ahead and dared any rich man who has slept with her for cash to come out and stake their claim

Popular Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has vehemently denied rumors that have been circulating about her personal life. The artiste addressed speculations that she is one of the celebrities who has been involved with wealthy men for financial gain.

Ghanaian actress Wendy Shay Photo Source: wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

This statement comes amid speculation from Ghanaians surrounding female celebrities, suggesting that their success may be tied to relationships with bedroom relations with affluent individuals.

Wendy Shay, however, made it clear that she is not one to ride on anyone’s coattails. She declared that she has never been involved in such activity and was peeved that she was being lumped up with immoral celebrities.

The musician further distanced herself from any associations with sugar daddies or sakawa boys, stating that it was impossible to find herself in such a position. She went ahead and called out any rich man who claims to have had bedrooms relations with her.

Wendy Shays causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

collinsabid514 said:

Wendy de3, ago believe her because she's ankonam.. you no go see her plus any ladies geng geng biaa.. her only gang be bullet..

frempongkate37 commented:

You are real my dear, I love you girl, God bless you Amen

real_decen said:

You owe nobody explanation sweetheart. Focus and be yourself. Much love ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh