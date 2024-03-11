Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng said she was able to build her plush mansion in a year by selling glasses on social media

During an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, she said she makes between GH¢120k and GH¢150k monthly from ambassadorial deals

Her statements in the video sparked debate on social media as many did the calculations in the comments section

Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng opened up about her source of wealth and how she was able to build a mansion in a year.

Dulcie Boateng's mansion. Image Credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng opens up about her source of wealth

During an exclusive interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Dulcie Boateng stated that she was able to build her mansion in a year because her grandmother offered her land.

She stated that before becoming active on Snapchat and doing brand deals, she used to sell glasses, and that was how she was to fund the construction project and move in with her mother in 2019.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian influencer emphasised the role Snapchat has had on her financials. Giving a breakdown of what she averagely makes in a month, she said:

"I charge GH¢15,000 for ambassadorial deals, and in a month, I take about GH¢8k to GH¢10k. So we are looking at GH¢120,000 to GH¢150,000 from ambassadorial deals only."

Mentioning some of the brands she has worked with, she said Pizzaman, Int*mate Queen, Body Zone, and Whole Beauty, adding that they paid her consistently for a year.

She also added that there are other brands that also pay her to promote their businesses on Snapchat.

Miss Boateng said she makes money from instant ads and location ads too. She said that sometimes, she sells her own products; however, she does not have time for that since she is focused on promoting the businesses of others.

Below is a snippet from the full interview of Dulcie Boateng on The Delay Show where she spoke about her source of wealth.

Reactions as Dulcie Boateng opened up about her income

Below are the views of Ghanaians as Dulcie Boateng opened up about how she built her mansion in a year and how much she makes from Snapchat.

desire.danso said:

People like Kika is making a million pounds a year from Snapchat views alone so this is not unheard of! In Ghana if you don’t suffer to make money then you are lying or doing something illegal.

scratch_bubbles said:

Lmao . We hear this story before. The internet don’t forget. Jokes

_akualina_ said:

She’s so hardworking and she deserves every bit of it. The doubting thomases can doubt till thy kingdom come.

clickmanteaw said:

Elsewhere, people are making millions of dollars through social media influencing, but in Ghana, people think it's impossible to make $3000. What kind of country Koraa is this? We dont believe anything is possible. Ah ah ah. We see people flying business class and we think it's a big deal. Are we that poor?

maamles.kitchen said:

No doubt about what she’s saying, when you work and you start making real money, you would definitely understand her point of view. You all thinking it’s not possible smh ‍♀️

iam_ishmeal said:

GRA WE NEED YOU HERE

abenaboat_ said:

that same money remember they travel oo , they travel a lot too , they eat , wear clothes n fuel her car how will you build a house in one year

elle_aay said:

All the money she’s mentioning no concern me. All I see is that she looks like Delay's kid sister

Below is Dulcie Boateng's full interview on The Delay Show.

Dulcie Boateng says Snapchat deals helped her gift her mum 2 Range Rovers and GH¢500k

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng opened up about how she was able to fund her mother's expensive birthday gifts in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Delay, the influencer said her mother's two Range Rovers and GH¢500k were funded by her deals on Snapchat.

Her post sparked debate on social media as many likened her to musician Hajia4Reall, who has been arrested and prosecuted in the US for romance scams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh