Big Akwes has come for the heads of his colleague Kumawood stars, who are supporting the NPP in the 2024 elections

According to him, he and other actors will deal with their colleague NPP supporters because the party had disappointed Ghanaians

The actor narrated how the NPP took him and other actors for granted after they sacrificed for them to win power in 2016

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has issued a stern warning to his fellow actors who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during previous elections.

He cautioned them against repeating the same actions in light of the country's ongoing economic crisis.

In a video, the controversial actor blamed celebrities who lent their voices and influence to the NPP's campaign efforts for Ghana's economic woes.

"Any Kumawood actor who boldly campaigned for Nana Addo should not do the same thing this year," Akwes declared.

He thus urged his colleagues to reconsider their political allegiances ahead of the upcoming elections, adding that anyone who does otherwise may not be acting wisely.

"If you are a wise person, you will not support the NPP this time as we did in 2016," he said.

According to him, he was one of the many Kumawood stars who backed Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP and even made financial contributions to the 2016 campaign. But Akufo-Addo and the NPP have woefully disappointed and must be shown the exit.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians blast Big Akwes over his warning

The warning by Big Akwes has not gone down well with a section of social media users. Many felt he was being aggressive.

plus_s said:

This is the only country people who have the right to vote are forced to join political parties

stormbwoy4 said:

As useless as you are..What do we gain from you that’s not followimg NPP..what do you do for the country you need to be arrested for helping Agradaa to scam people in the country. sia sem kwa

Big Akwes' wife angrily humiliates him for crying in videos

Meanwhile, Big Akwes and his wife, Freda, were recently reported to be having troubles in their home barely six months after tying the knot.

Freda took to social media to send a warning to her husband over some videos he had been sharing.

According to the angered wife, Big Akwes' videos were portraying her as a bad wife who was maltreating him after making him relocate abroad with her

