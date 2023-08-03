Kumawood actor Big Akwes has allegedly married his UK-based Ghanaian girlfriend

The marriage was reportedly organized secretly, making some netizens react to the news

In a TikTok live video involving Freda, the alleged newly wedded wife of Big Akwes, refused to share more details about the marriage

Ghanaian actor and comedian Big Akwes has reportedly married Freda, his UK-based Ghanaian girlfriend, secretly, causing a reaction among friends and fans of the Kumawood actor.

In a TikTok live video that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared on his Facebook page, socialite Xandy Kamel who briefly interviewed Freda detailed that Freda had married the controversial actor in July.

She stated that the marriage was organised secretly, but Freda refused to share more details about the marriage. A friend of Freda, Ohemaa Sarkcess, who joined the conversation, alleged that the marriage occurred on July 31.

Xandy said:

"Freda and Akwesi are married. I remember saying they would be married in June or July, but people did not believe me".

Watch the video of Big Akwes' girlfriend being interviewed below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video about Big Akwes' marriage

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video as they congratulated Big Akwes and Freda on their union. However, others reacted with funny comments about the actor, claiming he would not be pleased with ZionFelix for sharing his personal details with the public.

Ismaila Fuseini commented:

So long time all his now marriage

Elshadai Gyamfi Nicholas commented:

Bro he is aware that you are posting this because I know my Akwasi...Yooooo

Brenda Boateng commented:

Congratulations to them

York Kwesi Appiah commented:

If no be money or fame dea hmmm very soon divorce bye

Big Akwes argues with Lil Win on United Showbiz

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that On UTV's United Showbiz, actors Big Akwes and Lil Win got into a heated dispute that almost got physical.

On Saturday, June 17, the two participated in a panel discussion on the popular program with other guests. Online viewers' reactions to the video of the intense altercation between the two Kumawood entertainers have been conflicted.

