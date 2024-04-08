Some young Ghanaians have become stranded in Côte d'Ivoire after they were duped by an agent who promised to relocate them to France

In separate videos, sighted on TikTok, victims of the scam said they were lured into the fake travel by their friends.

Netizens who came across the video shared similar experiences

In their quest to seek a better life abroad, some young Ghanaians have become stranded in a foreign land after being scammed by an unnamed travel agency.

In some videos making rounds on social media, the group of Ghanaians were seen sitting in an uncompleted building feeling dejected and without a glimmer of hope.

According to narrations in separate videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok pages of vibesempiretv and lawlessblogger, the victims disclosed how they got scammed and abandoned in neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire.

In the video shared by lawlessblogger, one victim, whose name was not disclosed revealed that he paid GH₵20,000 to the agency after his friend, who resides in France, convinced him to trust the agency.

"My friend told me that he travelled to France through this same means, and so, I decided to trust them but when I got Côte d'Ivoire, and we were told to wait for some training by reps of the agency, I began to doubt the whole thing. I was travelling to France but ended up at VIP station," he said.

In another video posted by vibesempiretv, another victim, whose identity is also not given, shares similar tales of how his friend deceived him into falling for the scam.

He said the agency told them they were going to France through Côte d'Ivoire because it was easier there, only to be abandoned in a town called Yamoussoukro without food and water.

"They took us to an uncompleted building somewhere in the town for us to be trained and telling us that we need to accept the business, we have no option and whether we go or not our money will not be given to us," he said.

Some Ghanaians share a similar story

Some Ghanaians, who have fallen victim to similar scams who came across the story online shared their experiences too.

'Fake' Travel Agent Who Took Ghanaians to Dubai Caught After he Left Them Stranded Upon Arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was stranded in Dubai after being scammed by an agent.

In a viral video, the young lady was seen confronting the agent and demanding every penny she gave him to facilitate her travel

The young Ghanaian woman who spoke Ga said she was not letting go of the man until he refunded her money.

