Kwaw Kese celebrated eight years of marriage with his wife, Doris Nana Pokuah, and shared a photo of them together

The musician expressed gratitude to his wife in the caption of the photo, thanking her for being an amazing woman in his life

Many Ghanaians were happy that the pair's union was flourishing and congratulated them in the comments section of the post

Popular Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese, on Wednesday, March 10, 2024, celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Doris Nana Pokuah. The musician took to social media to share a nice photo of them.

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese Photo Source: kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

The adorable couple tied the knot in 2016 after Kwaw Kese's first marriage with ex-wife Ann hit the rocks in 2014.

Expressing his deep gratitude, Kwaw Kese wrote:

8 years of being an amazing woman in my life. Yes we can❤️

The post was met with a lot of positive reactions and comments from fans of the veteran rapper. Many took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their milestone. Some folks shared their experience with love and hoped that they would write their own version of Kwaw Kese's love story in the near future.

Ghanaians praise Kwaw Kese and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

djpipilipi said:

Don't doubt fante love God keep you guys

dumanyojustine commented:

More beautiful years to come ❤️

gaiseyeliz900 reacted:

Super woman, happy Anniversary, God bless your home

us_boy_unrully said:

You are doing the most role model

l.t.k_ commented:

Ghetto love is the best and genuine

gaiseyeliz900 reacted:

Super woman, happy Anniversary, God bless your home

MzGee marks first anniversary at UTV

In another story, an emotional incident unfolded as MzGee reflected on her journey as the United Showbiz host on UTV.

The meltdown episode occurred as the media personality commemorated her first anniversary during the weekend entertainment review programme.

The moment she knelt and cried while thanking her employers evoked tears from social media users.

During the programme on Saturday, February 24, she thanked her employer, Osei Kwame ‘Despite’, for the confidence he reposed in her when she took over United Showbiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh