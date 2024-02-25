An emotional incident unfolded as MzGee reflected on her journey as the United Showbiz host on UTV

The meltdown episode occurred as the media personality commemorated her first anniversary during the weekend entertainment review programme

The moment she knelt and cried while thanking her employers evoked tears from social media users

MzGee’s first-ever anniversary celebration as the United Showbiz host took an emotional turn when she broke down in tears while reflecting on her turbulent journey.

During the programme on Saturday, February 24, she thanked her employer, Osei Kwame ‘Despite’, for the confidence he reposed in her when she took over United Showbiz from the pioneer host, Nana Ama McBrown.

MzGee recounts stormy journey

MzGee recalled the early challenges due to her fierce detractors who rallied and called for her removal as host of one of Ghana’s most-watched entertainment review programmes.

The emotional episode unfolded during her message of gratitude to Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who stood by her and encouraged her during the difficult period.

The television presenter thanked everyone who has supported her career and accomplishments.

Fans react to the video of MzGee’s emotional episode

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments from social media users.

Quuquah_pristine commented:

@iammzgee, love you.

Allnicegh said:

Awwwww, God bless utv.

C.c_ayisha commented:

You are doing great .

Sakatu1 said:

So happy for you. Some of us stood by you cos we knew you would do a great job.

Dorcasafiaaddo posted:

I cried yesterday.

Okfrimpong posted:

Congratulations, MzGee .

Okfrimpong reacted:

A lot is learnt from this video clip as a businessman .

Senora_christabel commented:

Congratulations, ma’am❤ Greater things he has done and Greater things he will do .

Akuyeshikaodametey said:

I have a similar story to share.

Ametaddy indicated:

@iammzgee Sis, you got me in the feels . May grace abound.

Naa.asheley.aseye commented:

You made me cry ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Richkum14 posted:

We love you.

Emeliaholsen7 commented:

Awwwww, you are a grateful person. You will go far .

