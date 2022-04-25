Former GFA president aspirant Amanda Clinton has tied the knot with Jean-Paul Amegashie, an international pilot

The beautiful wedding ceremony happened in Accra on Saturday, April 30, with many high profile personalities in attendance

Photos from the Amanda and Jean-Paul's lovely ceremony have just been released on social media

Renowned lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton and her partner, Jean-Paul Amegashie, have completed their nuptials with a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The elegant Wonderland-themed wedding of Amanda who is the Head of Chambers at Clinton Consultancy came off in Accra on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Even though the couple married under the ordinance and had a short service with the theme Purposeful Love, it was a plush ceremony.

Amanda Clinton and Jean-Paul Amegashie had a blissful wedding Photo source: @capturegh

Mr Amegashie spared no expense to make it memorable as a string quartet welcomed the bride to the venue with Canon in D by Pachabel.

The wedding was attended by former minister Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu and former High Commissioner to India Mike Oquaye Jnr amongst other local and international dignitaries.

Legendary musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley was on hand to deliver a thrilling performer at the wedding which ended with champagne and sparklers.

Below are some of the photos from the ceremony:

1. The bride arrives with smiles:

2. The groom picks the wedding ring to slip it on his bride's finger:

3. The couple seated at the reception:

4. Mr nd Mrs Amegashie were so happy:

5. Amanda's twin sister with her husband:

6. Other photos from the wedding:

Amanda Clinton ties the knot in white wedding Photo source: @capturegh

Amanda and Jean-Paul's traditional ceremony

The white wedding of Amanda follows a lovely traditional marriage ceremony. As reported by YEN.com.gh Clinton and Jean-Paul, who is an international pilot, had an intimate traditional marriage ceremony in a garden. The ceremony had a few family and friends in attendance.

Photos and a video from Amanda and Jean-Paul's simple but elegant ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surfaced online.

Source: YEN.com.gh