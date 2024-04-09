Global site navigation

West Ham Uses Ghanaian Comedian's Trending Soundbite, Netizens Hail The Team's Admin
Football

West Ham Uses Ghanaian Comedian's Trending Soundbite, Netizens Hail The Team's Admin

by  Peter Ansah
  • West Ham United shared a video on TikTok extolling one of its players, Kurt Zouma's efficient defending skills
  • The team's video, which has amassed significant traction, tapped TikToker 24GH Comedy's viral soundbite
  • Ghanaians were pleased to see a big platform using the trending soundbite

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

West Ham has built a unique relationship with its Ghanaina fanbase online since Mohammed Kudus joined the club from Ajax.

Through witty content copywriting and patronising Ghanaian culture, the team has deepened the traction it has in Ghana.

Many fans have commended the team for amplifying creatives from Ghana.

West Ham uses Ghanaian comedian's trending soundbite and netizens hail the team's admin
TikToker 24GH Comedy and West Ham player Kurt Zouma. Photo source: Tiktok/24Ghcomedy, X/Westham
Source: TikTok

West Ham patronises 24GH Comedy

In a short clip shared by West Ham on TikTok, the team spotlighted its defender Kurt Zouma and his impressive slide tackles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

West Ham play Kuami Eugene's Canopy song, video trends

The player has been instrumental in West Ham's run in the English Premier League, where the team is currently 7th on the table.

To celebrate his fine defensive skills, West Ham used 24GH's If You Don't Love Me, Go Away comic performance.

This won't be the first time the team has platformed Ghanaian creative talents and culture. Recently, the team used a beloved hip life classic, Azonto Boys, by Guru and Lil Win while celebrating Mohammed Kudus' award-winning goal.

Many Ghanaian fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for West Ham after they shared the video.

Ghanaiand hail West Ham on TikTok

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about the funny moment online

King_ken observed:

Ghanaian trend are funny . If u don’t love me go away

Read also

CAFCC: Karim Zito's Dreams FC book semi-final slot against Zamalek after breaking 20-year deadlock

FootballLovers_Inn noted:

Please can Bawumia choose Akufo Addo as his running mate? I want them to finish Ghana for once

King Darius❤️ wrote:

Kwame Aboagye I know you are the one doing this at WestHam

Great Omega said:

Admin come for your Ghana Card

West Ham plays Kuami Eugene's new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene had broken his silence about his life-threatening motor accident with a new song, Canopy. The song had gained huge traction online as scores of fans fell instantly in love with its lyrics.

West Ham leveraged the song by featuring it in a video of Mohammed Kudus and his endless strides with the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel