West Ham United shared a video on TikTok extolling one of its players, Kurt Zouma's efficient defending skills

The team's video, which has amassed significant traction, tapped TikToker 24GH Comedy's viral soundbite

Ghanaians were pleased to see a big platform using the trending soundbite

West Ham has built a unique relationship with its Ghanaina fanbase online since Mohammed Kudus joined the club from Ajax.

Through witty content copywriting and patronising Ghanaian culture, the team has deepened the traction it has in Ghana.

Many fans have commended the team for amplifying creatives from Ghana.

West Ham patronises 24GH Comedy

In a short clip shared by West Ham on TikTok, the team spotlighted its defender Kurt Zouma and his impressive slide tackles.

The player has been instrumental in West Ham's run in the English Premier League, where the team is currently 7th on the table.

To celebrate his fine defensive skills, West Ham used 24GH's If You Don't Love Me, Go Away comic performance.

This won't be the first time the team has platformed Ghanaian creative talents and culture. Recently, the team used a beloved hip life classic, Azonto Boys, by Guru and Lil Win while celebrating Mohammed Kudus' award-winning goal.

Many Ghanaian fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for West Ham after they shared the video.

Ghanaiand hail West Ham on TikTok

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about the funny moment online

King_ken observed:

Ghanaian trend are funny . If u don’t love me go away

FootballLovers_Inn noted:

Please can Bawumia choose Akufo Addo as his running mate? I want them to finish Ghana for once

King Darius❤️ wrote:

Kwame Aboagye I know you are the one doing this at WestHam

Great Omega said:

Admin come for your Ghana Card

West Ham plays Kuami Eugene's new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene had broken his silence about his life-threatening motor accident with a new song, Canopy. The song had gained huge traction online as scores of fans fell instantly in love with its lyrics.

West Ham leveraged the song by featuring it in a video of Mohammed Kudus and his endless strides with the team.

