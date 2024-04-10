GHOne TV star Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere continue to share an admirable bond as boss and protégé

Amidst recently claimed footage about Serwaa Amihere alongside damaging accusations about Nana Aba, they have braved the storm together

YEN.com.gh features videos of moments the two revered media personalities captivate with their grace, charm, and positivity

GHOne TV business development director Nana Aba Anamoah and her protégé Serwaa Amihere continue to share an inseparable and loyal bond.

The duo have stood by each other amidst turbulent times that failed to destabilise their life. With grace and tenacity, the media stars have often proven that they are women of valour.

2 times Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere emanate sweet vibes.

Source: Instagram

In the wake of a private video purporting to be Serwaa Amihere in bed with Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz, Nana Aba Anamoah has had the back of her protégé. The latter heavily descended on Amihere's critics when the said video left the internet abuzz.

Amidst the controversial video that has earned the pair a negative spotlight, YEN.com.gh features heartwarming moments the duo warmed hearts with their grace, charm, beauty, and admirable friendship.

Serwaa Amihere melts hearts with a video capturing the sweet moments between herself and Nana Aba Anamoah. She posted the footage to celebrate her mentor.

At Serwaa Amihere's birthday bash, Nana Aba Anamoah, renowned gospel singer Piesie Esther, and famous actress Fella Makafui, among other distinguished guests, showed up to celebrate her.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere created heartfelt memories at the latter's lavish birthday.

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba slay in stylish dresses

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah were distinguished guests at Henry Fritz's viral wedding in 2019.

The famous female celebrities stole the spotlight at the event with their stunning Kente outfit, which became the talk of the town.

Serwaa Amihere wore a crisscross-corseted Kente dress, which highlighted her curves while she slayed in a long centre-parted hairstyle. She completed her look with a gold designer bag, square sunglasses, and black stilettos. The media celebrity nailed her look.

