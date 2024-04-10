Serwaa Amihere's upcoming documentary is set to be aired on GHOne TV very soon

The documentary will focus on the challenges facing head porters, especially during the rainy season

Many people who reacted to the video commented on it and showered praises on Serwaa Amihere

Ghanaian television network GHOne TV has released excerpts of an upcoming documentary by award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere.

The documentary titled Roofless and Sleepless is centred on the plight and struggle of head porters, especially regarding accommodation.

Serwaa Amihere's latest documentary to show on TV Photo credit: @GHOneTV/Facebook

The touching short video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, showed the moment Serwaa Amihere visited the abode of the head porters, where she interacted with some of them to find out their plight.

The documentary is set to be shown on GHOne TV very soon.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Serwaa Amihere's latest documentary had raked in over 15,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video praised Serwaa Amihere for highlighting the plight of headporters in the country.

Kwakye Peprah Alex commented:

When you promised them a free hostel they will all run to tye city to enjoy it why not?

Joe Irvine McDonalds reacted:

God richly bless you, precious Serwaa!!!

Lorins Kyei Baffour indicated:

This kind of reporting will help serwaaa mentally.... People are smart oo

Pmg King Jesus added:

I want God to bless me with more money so that I can help this people

Billy Mbemba Diallo reacted:

My question here is . Where are the fathers of these babies been carried by the women. Hmm, it’s really sad though . I can’t think far

Serwaa loses ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere lost one of her numerous brand ambassadorial deals.

She is no longer the brand ambassador for Tonino Lamborghini energy drink.

Serwaa Amihere was unveiled as the drinks brand ambassador in September 2023. Her arrival at the ceremony in a red Lamborghini sparked reactions online.

After six months after the razzmatazz, YEN.com.gh has gathered that Serwaa is no longer working as Tonino Lamborghini's ambassador.

