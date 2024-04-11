Actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown garnered the spotlight at TREC24 Reloaded by gospel musician Empress Gifty

When she arrived at the National Theatre for the gospel music event, McBrow grabbed the attention of the audience at the venue

A video capturing the ecstatic cheers celebrating Nana Ama McBrown resonated with netizens

This event is the reloaded version following the first edition on Monday, April 1, 2024.

A statement issued by Empress Gifty said her team could only fulfil some of their plans for the first event ''due to some technical hitches beyond our control.

''For this reason, we have settled on a packed, renewed and refreshed edition dubbed TREC Reloaded,'' Gifty said.

Nana Ama McBrown was among Ghanaian entertainers who graced the reloaded edition to support Empress Gifty.

A video captured the moment the actress/presenter exchanged pleasantries with gospel singer Nacee, who also attended the event on Wednesday, April 10.

Watch the video below:

Video of McBrown wows netizens

The video in which fans cheered Nana Aba McBrown when she arrived at the event resonated with netizens.

Dominionskidiim commented:

Mummy, you're loved wai mweaaaahhhh!

Akhosuabarnes indicated:

Levels of grace..they will never deem your light..forever my favourite ❤️.

Nanakusi56 commented:

Glory Glory.

Nnanayaa.pomaa.71 wrote:

God bless u, mummy How I wish to meet u one day, but who am I .

Wendygloryofficial posted:

Empress u carry Grace wate wow.

Adompanyin said:

This was the point l couldn't control myself spite of all the challenges, you came out strong and victorious @empress_gifty, you are a force to be reckoned with...! God did his thing, and we give him glory .

Chrysajele commented:

Noko beautiful, noko energetic.

Maame_gold_dust said:

Best best of best ❤.

Vickyleexx12 posted:

Well done, my daughter.

Valerieasumeng reacted:

God bless you for the beautiful performance.

