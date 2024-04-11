Celebrated American rapper Ja Rule was at Nuaso in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where he commissioned the construction of a school

A video of him mobbed by his die-hard Ghanaian fans has gone viral on social media

While many were unhappy with the gesture of his fans, others loved the fact that he was having a great time in Ghana

American rapper Ja Rule was mobbed by his Ghanaian fans when he arrived at Nuaso in the Eastern region to commission a school building in the community.

Ghanaian fans mobbed Ja Rule

Ja Rule was at the Nuaso community on April 11, 2024, with his team and Pencils of Promise (PoP) representatives to commission a school's construction.

In a video circulating on social media, fans were seen pulling the Thug Lovin' crooner's leg and trying to touch him, while others were seen trying to steal a handshake.

One die-hard in the video encouraged the internationally celebrated rapper to return more often to the country, especially to the town to visit.

"Ja Rule welcome. We are happy we saw Ja Rule. When you return to America, come back to Krobo Adumase. I love you. I want to see you more," the fan said.

Below is a video of Ja Rule being mobbed by his die-hard Ghanaian fans.

Reactions as Ghanaian fans mobbed Ja Rule

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

belindadzattah said:

@50cent you have a missed call

3y3_sam said:

U people will do saa and then 50 cent will never come to Ghana

moda_st.patrick said:

Why?? Did they gather these guy to falsely go there to support him?

stepupmedia4 said:

Ghanaians love ja rule music

akuapem_toffegh said:

Did I hear jahluuu

abenaa.joyce said:

Am even shy mpo

slamhitfactory said:

They don’t know His songs totally staged … Doesn’t look good for Ghana at all.. why didn’t He link up with Any Ghanaian act? You see why ppl like Shatta Wale and most especially remain a joke and solid local champion?? Later y’all will be blaming Nigeria.. I don’t really blame Jarule ,I blame the organizers… Respect your own, the world is watching , of all the Ghanaian youths out there it is a dude named “Sisqo” you chose to interview and project to the world????

scorpion_5366 said:

Stop the primitive behavior, my people. You need not hold him and make his white dress dirty . Which kind of behavior, too, is this?

