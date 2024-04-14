Ghanaian entertainment pundit has asked Ghanaians to forgive famous comedian Funny Face for all his wrongdoings

The eloquent PR specialist added that Funny Face needs a job to cater for the needs of his family

Some social media users have commented on the trending video shared on UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Vida Adwumtwumaa has called on Ghanaians and top brands to forgive Funny Face and offer jobs to care for his family.

In an emotional appeal, Vida Adwumtwumaa argued that Funny Face has finally admitted that he is at fault after hurting innocent children and causing a financial burden to their families.

Vida Adutwumwaa and Funny Face rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @utv.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, the outspoken critic said,

It is very insensitive on the part of Ola to say Funny Face was acting in the interview as though it was a movie being shot. Indeed, Funny Face has repeatedly erred and apologized, but one thing he hadn’t done was to blame himself for his woes. In the beginning, he blamed colleagues, his baby mama and some other people to the extent that he even shot his dog dead.

But here is a person who has admitted he was at fault. You could see the remorse during the interview. We are fixated on the fact that he was drunk and has forgotten that a certain motor crossed his way, and that cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.

I’ve seen showbiz personalities beg for money when they’re in trouble. But this person calls on brands for collaboration because he can leverage his influence. That should be commended because he is ready to work. What is wrong with this plea?

None of us is a saint. He has asked for forgiveness and is ready to work and redeem his image. He has four kids; he has caused injury to people. How can he put himself together when we trivialize this issue?”.

Ola Michael accuses Funny Face of acting during Kofi TV interview

A filmmaker and entertainment critic, Ola Michael, accused Funny Face of acting during an interview with Kofi TV. He added that;

I can understand that you need money to support these people you’ve caused harm to. But seriously, if I’m a company or a brand, he will be the last person I’d consider for an ambassadorial deal.

Arnold Baidoo: "It's Annoying To Find Excuses For Funny Face, He Must Face The Law"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about United Showbiz pundit Arnold Baidoo, who lashed out at Ghanaians for supporting the comic Funny Face after his accident in Kasoa.

According to the aviation worker, the parents and family of the kids that Funny Face knocked down are currently going through a trying time.

After viewing the UTV Instagram video, a few social media users expressed their opinions.

