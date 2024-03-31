United Showbiz pundit Arnold Baidoo has lashed out at Ghanaians defending comedian Funny Face after his accident at Kasoa

The Aviation worker added that the parents and family of the children who Funny Face knocked down are going through a difficult time at the moment

Some social media users have shared their thoughts after watching the video posted on UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment critic Arnold Baidoo has shared her thoughts on Funny Face's issue after his accident at Kasoa.

The regular United Showbiz pundit revealed that prayers will not solve Funny Face's current predicament.

Funny Face and Arnold Baidoo rock elegant outfits. Photo credits: @therealfunnyface @arnoldbaidoo

Source: Instagram

Arnold Baidoo disclosed one of the kids he knocked with his plush car has been amputated, and the other has severe brain damage.

He urged Ghanaians to sympathise with the mother who visited the hospital daily to take care of her kids, whom a drunk and famous comedian knocked down.

Watch the video below;

Socrate Safo says Funny Face needs help

Ghanaian film director Socrate Safo also revealed that Ghanaian comedian and actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly called Funny Face, needs help and asked why the doctors at the psychiatric hospital didn't bar from driving.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have reacted to Entertainment critic Arnold Baidoo's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

official_sweetmikel stated:

Susu kassa brother man,,, ,entu woa da

best_man_ebo stated:

3nto wo a, da

tj_smallie stated:

Those saying “3nto wo a da” nu mokraaaa Monnim nyansa

togbe_adzah_anomah stated:

Arnold you really reason like like me. Man of no nonsense

Perfumehomeghana stated:

Until you get there,everything will seem like a story/movie

k_an_drew stated:

Sure I love this Guy…his submission are always on points

daddy_benz stated:

Monkye no ntum….. Onyare biaaa … Its not mental health… wagyimi aa wagyimi .. Mo mma no 10 years bi

yunkobby_not_me_neatworkglobal stated:

Well spoken mr baidoo

chopper_obusu stated:

Arnold derrr highest

mandynanaachiaa__ stated:

A toddler oooo its very disturbing

nass_ama_dug stated:

This guys think he’s the only sensible person in the entertainment industry.And he thinks his contribution is always correct

celeb_buddy1 stated:

He’s got a point but honestly, he should take it easy talking about these things because he might be adding more fuel to the fire, considering the whole situation. Hmm, Asem oo !!!

Source: YEN.com.gh